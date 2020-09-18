Stretch of A12 closed after oil spill
PUBLISHED: 06:52 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:01 18 September 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
Highways England has warned drivers to plan journeys “well in advance” after an oil spill forced the closure of the A12.
Traffic officers from Essex Police have closed the northbound carriageway from junctions 27 (Spring Lane) to junction 28 (Colchester North Interchange).
The closure comes after a broken down lorry’s fuel tank was ruptured and a “large” amount of oil leaked onto the road.
In a tweet, a Highways England spokesman warned drivers to plan their journeys “well in advance”.
They added clean-up crews are en route.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.