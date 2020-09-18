E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Stretch of A12 closed after oil spill

PUBLISHED: 06:52 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:01 18 September 2020

Essex Police has closed a stretch of the A12 near Colchester due to an oil spill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex Police has closed a stretch of the A12 near Colchester due to an oil spill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Highways England has warned drivers to plan journeys “well in advance” after an oil spill forced the closure of the A12.

Traffic officers from Essex Police have closed the northbound carriageway from junctions 27 (Spring Lane) to junction 28 (Colchester North Interchange).

The closure comes after a broken down lorry’s fuel tank was ruptured and a “large” amount of oil leaked onto the road.

In a tweet, a Highways England spokesman warned drivers to plan their journeys “well in advance”.

They added clean-up crews are en route.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former club and bowls green set to become new homes

Leiston and District Constitutional Club has been part of the town since 1909 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stretch of A12 closed after oil spill

Essex Police has closed a stretch of the A12 near Colchester due to an oil spill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Legal loophole’s impact on number caught using phone behind the wheel

Some caught filming or taking photos while driving have escaped punishment by arguing it did not fit into the interactive communication currently outlawed Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Police to send out thousands of warning letters to people using illegal online streaming services

People using illegal streaming services are being targeted by Norfolk and Suffolk police. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I want to shut a few people up’ - Nsiala on his journey back to the Town first team

Toto Nsiala is powerless to prevent Aleksandar Mitrovic from heading home the winner for Fulham in a 1-0 away success at Portman Road on Tuesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER