Stretch of A12 closed after oil spill

Essex Police has closed a stretch of the A12 near Colchester due to an oil spill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Highways England has warned drivers to plan journeys “well in advance” after an oil spill forced the closure of the A12.

Traffic officers from Essex Police have closed the northbound carriageway from junctions 27 (Spring Lane) to junction 28 (Colchester North Interchange).

The closure comes after a broken down lorry’s fuel tank was ruptured and a “large” amount of oil leaked onto the road.

In a tweet, a Highways England spokesman warned drivers to plan their journeys “well in advance”.

They added clean-up crews are en route.