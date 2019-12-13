E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A12 closed as air ambulance on scene of multi-vehicle crash outside Suffolk Pontins

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 13 December 2019

A section of the A12 is currently closed near Pontins holiday park in Pakefield as emergency services deal with a multi-vehicle crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A section of the A12 is currently closed near Pontins holiday park in Pakefield as emergency services deal with a multi-vehicle crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A section of the A12 is currently closed near a popular Suffolk holiday site as emergency services deal with a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash - involving three vehicles - happened outside the Pakefield Holiday Park near Lowestoft, shortly before 4.15pm this afternoon.

Four fire engines, police, ambulance and an air ambulance are currently at the scene.

The road is shut in both directions as a result and Suffolk police is asking motorists to avoid the scene.

A spokesman for the constabulary was unable to confirm the extent of any injuries sustained during the crash.

Stay with us for updates on this breaking story.

