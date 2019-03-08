'It's chaos' - A12 closed after 'serious' crash

The incident happened on the A12 near Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 has been closed near to the border between Suffolk and Essex after a serious collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highways England confirmed the busy road is closed heading southbound between junctions 30 (Stratford St Mary) and 29 (Ardleigh Crown Interchange).

Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes and allow extra travel time.

One eyewitness, who had to take a detour at Capel St Mary, said: "Traffic is at a complete standstill. Lots of cars are going off at Capel and going through the back-roads via Great Wenham. It's chaos."

A spokesman for Highways England said Essex Police are leading the response to the incident.

They added: "The A12 is currently closed from its junction with the B1029 to the A120 with delays of at least 15 minutes covering several miles of the southbound carriageway.

"This closure is due to a road traffic collision and Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible."

- Stay with us for updates on this breaking story