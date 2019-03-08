Partly Cloudy

Updated

'It's chaos' - A12 closed after 'serious' crash

PUBLISHED: 18:05 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 01 July 2019

The incident happened on the A12 near Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened on the A12 near Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 has been closed near to the border between Suffolk and Essex after a serious collision.

Highways England confirmed the busy road is closed heading southbound between junctions 30 (Stratford St Mary) and 29 (Ardleigh Crown Interchange).

Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes and allow extra travel time.

One eyewitness, who had to take a detour at Capel St Mary, said: "Traffic is at a complete standstill. Lots of cars are going off at Capel and going through the back-roads via Great Wenham. It's chaos."

A spokesman for Highways England said Essex Police are leading the response to the incident.

They added: "The A12 is currently closed from its junction with the B1029 to the A120 with delays of at least 15 minutes covering several miles of the southbound carriageway.

"This closure is due to a road traffic collision and Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible."

- Stay with us for updates on this breaking story

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town target Mayor signs for Plymouth Argyle

Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Diners shock after car damages popular pub

Diners were shocked to see the car leave the scene Picture: BRENDAN PADFIELD

‘The next few weeks are massive’ – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town’s opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

