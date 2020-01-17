E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A12 CLOSED after Asda lorry comes off road

PUBLISHED: 09:09 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 17 January 2020

A large van has come off the A12 north of Darsham and police are readying to fully close the road for it to be recovered. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A large van has come off the A12 north of Darsham and police are readying to fully close the road for it to be recovered. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are attending an incident on the A12 north of Darsham where a large Asda lorry has come off the road.

Traffic built up in both directions on the main road between Lowestoft and Ipswich, and police closed both lanes at 10.30am in order for the vehicle to be recovered.

They have confirmed that the road is unlikely to be reopened before later this afternoon.

The van, which is a large goods vehicle, came off the road in the northbound lane at around 7.16am this morning.

An ambulance was called and arrived on the scene at 7.28am, but the condition of the driver is unknown so far.

Suffolk Highways were in attendance and had signs to slow the traffic.

