PUBLISHED: 14:43 21 March 2020

An air ambulance has been called to a crash on the A12 near Capel St Mary Picture: EAAA

Archant

An air ambulance has been called to the scene of serious crash on the A12 which has closed the road in both directions.

The incident happened shortly before 1.30pm today on the northbound carriageway between Capel St Mary and Copdock near to junction 32b.

The crash caused a massive emergency response with the police, fire and ambulance service attending the scene.

Three fire engines have been called to road and an air ambulance is also on its way.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone is injured.

Highways England have described the crash as ‘serious’ in a post on Twitter.

They said: “A12 northbound J32 - J33 is fully closed due to a serious incident. We have no more information at this time other than all emergency services are en route.”

The road is expected to remain closed for the foreseeable future and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, or allow more time for their journeys.

