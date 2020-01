A12 closed following four car crash near Martlesham

A stretch of the A12 has been closed by police following a four car collision.

The stretch of northbound carriageway between Martlesham and Woodbridge was closed following the collision at about 5.15pm on Wednesday.

Police said no one was badly hurt in the crash, but that the road was closed due to the need to remove debris.