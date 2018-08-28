Rain

Five miles of queues as A12 closed following crash between a car and a lorry

PUBLISHED: 19:10 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:10 26 November 2018

The A12 at junction 28. Picture: GOOGLE

The A12 at junction 28. Picture: GOOGLE

GOOGLE

A lane is closed on the A12 northbound at junction 28 after a two car crash.

The crash, that happened at around 5.20pm, involved a car and a lorry and drivers can expect delays of up to an hour and a half while traffic is moved past the incident.

The lane is closed to allow the recovery of the car involved. It is believed that the lorry has already been moved away from the scene.

The road was initially closed and cars were being diverted via the entry and exit slip roads of J28.

Commuters are queuing back for five miles past J25 by Marks Tey.

One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

18:02 Will Jefford
Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Firefighters have tackled a serious blaze on the one way system in Ipswich, which has now fully reopened.

Melton ‘Cheese wedge’ homes refused

43 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill. Picture: JTP ARCHITECTS

Controversial plans for 100 homes in Melton likened to “cheese wedges” by critics have been refused planning permission in the latest twist of the long-running saga.

Half of lonely adults fear no one would notice if something happened to them

43 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Care worker Pat Fisher with John Raven from Woodbridge Picture: BRITISH RED CROSS

More than half of lonely adults in Suffolk and Norfolk fear no one would notice if something happened to them, a study has revealed.

Video Going behind the scenes: Constable nudes on show with Rodin’s The Kiss at Ipswich

19:00 Andrew Clarke
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rodin’s erotic classic The Kiss is making a rare trip out of London and has taken up residence in Christchurch Mansion. It has been joined by early nudes by John Constable as well as work by Picasso and Michelangelo. Arts editor Andrew Clarke is overwhelmed by the exhibition

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

18:37 Jessica Hill
Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

A company which has been operating in Suffolk for more than 20 years has gone into administration, in a town where another major employer has been earmarked for closure.

Video After four years living wild, can Beth the cat find a forever home?

17:25 Judy Rimmer
Beth the Cat is looking for a new forever home Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Beth the cat lived wild for four years, but now she is looking for a new forever home. Could you help?

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

