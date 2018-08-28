Five miles of queues as A12 closed following crash between a car and a lorry

The A12 at junction 28. Picture: GOOGLE GOOGLE

A lane is closed on the A12 northbound at junction 28 after a two car crash.

The crash, that happened at around 5.20pm, involved a car and a lorry and drivers can expect delays of up to an hour and a half while traffic is moved past the incident.

The lane is closed to allow the recovery of the car involved. It is believed that the lorry has already been moved away from the scene.

The road was initially closed and cars were being diverted via the entry and exit slip roads of J28.

Commuters are queuing back for five miles past J25 by Marks Tey.