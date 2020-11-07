A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

A busy stretch of the A12 is shut this weekend - and will close every Saturday and Sunday between now and Christmas - as roadworks get under way.

Resurfacing between junctions 22 for Colemans near Witham and junction 24 for the Kelvedon Bypass began last night and is set to continue until 6am on Monday.

The improvements come as part of a £4million scheme which Highways England has described as a “vital upgrade”, with the stretch of road affected first laid in the 1960s.

Bosses hope the revamp will boost safety, ride quality and reduce noise.

Karl Brooks, programme delivery manager at Highways England, said: “Up to 80,000 drivers use this stretch of the A12 every day for work journeys and home deliveries, visits to friends and family, holidays, and the movement of the goods and services.

“The surface of this road was laid in the 1960s, and despite serving us well it’s coming towards the end of its life and needs a vital upgrade.

“Our work will make this stretch of the A12 smoother and safer, ensuring it is fit for the future.”

The road closure will run for seven consecutive weekends, with the road shutting in both directions between junctions 19 for Chelmsford and junction 25 for Marks Tey.

The northbound carriageway will close from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday, November 9 – with the following two weekend closures set to run from Friday until Sunday.

The final closure, on Friday, November 27, will run for the same hours until Monday, November 30.

On the southbound carriageway, closures will begin on Friday, December 4 and run until 6am until Monday, December 7.

The following two weekends will see the road closed during the same hours.

A Highways England spokesman said working through the weekend, rather than on weekdays, will help see the number of closures required halved.

During northbound closures, motorists will be diverted off the A12 at junction 19 onto the A130, before re-joining via the A120 at junction 25.

Traffic will follow the same diversion route for the southbound closures.

The spokesman added there is likely to be some noise and light disturbance, although they will be kept at a minimum.