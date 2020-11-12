Two-vehicle crash closes stretch of A12
PUBLISHED: 17:10 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 12 November 2020
Archant
At least one person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash between Woodbridge and Ufford.
The accident, on the northbound carriageway, caused congestion on both carriageways, along the A1152 and the B1438 through Melton.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers were called just after 3pm to reports of a two-vehicle collision.
It is understood that at least one person has been taken to hospital for treatment following the crash but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The road was cleared just after 5pm.
