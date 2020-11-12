E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two-vehicle crash closes stretch of A12

PUBLISHED: 17:10 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 12 November 2020

Part of the A12 has been closed after a crash Stock Picture: ARCHANT

Part of the A12 has been closed after a crash Stock Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

At least one person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash between Woodbridge and Ufford.

The accident, on the northbound carriageway, caused congestion on both carriageways, along the A1152 and the B1438 through Melton.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers were called just after 3pm to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

It is understood that at least one person has been taken to hospital for treatment following the crash but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road was cleared just after 5pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Nearly 150 students and staff isolating after Covid cases at Hadleigh school

Four coronavirus cases were confirmed at Hadleigh High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Nearly 150 students and staff isolating after Covid cases at Hadleigh school

Four coronavirus cases were confirmed at Hadleigh High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two-vehicle crash closes stretch of A12

Part of the A12 has been closed after a crash Stock Picture: ARCHANT

Jobs blow for Suffolk town as silk factory plunges into administration

Vanners has lost half its workforce after falling into administration Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Covid issue ‘more widespread’ than care home outbreak, warns Hadleigh mayor

Hadleigh needs to

Gun expert tells court victim of alleged murder attempt could not have shot himself

Ipswich Crown Court is hearing the trial of Kier Huxtable Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ranking Ipswich Town’s top five keepers of the last 40 years

Town keeper Paul Cooper celebrates Roger Osborne's winning goal against Arsenal in the FA Cup Final of 1978.