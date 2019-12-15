E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A12 CLOSED in both directions after four-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 13:01 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 15 December 2019

A collision involving four vehicles on the A12 has closed it in both directions at Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A collision involving four vehicles on the A12 has closed it in both directions at Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A collision between four vehicles on the A12 has closed the road in both directions.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to reports of the crash on the A12 at Saxmundham at around 12.30pm today.

The crash has closed the road in both directions while paramedics and fire crews assess the parties involved.

Three fire engines are currently at the scene, one from Orford, Aldeburgh and a third from Leiston.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are currently on scene of a four-vehicle collision on the A12 at Saxmundham.

"None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time."

Suffolk Police also tweeted: "The #A12 at #Saxmundham has been closed in both directions whilst emergency services deal with a multiple vehicle collision. Please avoid the area."

The road is expected to remain closed whilst emergency services are at the scene.

Most Read

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

