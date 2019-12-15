Breaking

A12 CLOSED in both directions after four-vehicle crash

A collision involving four vehicles on the A12 has closed it in both directions at Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A collision between four vehicles on the A12 has closed the road in both directions.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to reports of the crash on the A12 at Saxmundham at around 12.30pm today.

The crash has closed the road in both directions while paramedics and fire crews assess the parties involved.

Three fire engines are currently at the scene, one from Orford, Aldeburgh and a third from Leiston.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are currently on scene of a four-vehicle collision on the A12 at Saxmundham.

"None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time."

Suffolk Police also tweeted: "The #A12 at #Saxmundham has been closed in both directions whilst emergency services deal with a multiple vehicle collision. Please avoid the area."

The road is expected to remain closed whilst emergency services are at the scene.