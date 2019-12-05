E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Southbound A12 closed at Saxmundham after crash

PUBLISHED: 19:19 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:19 05 December 2019

A crash on the A12 at Samundham has closed the southbound carriageway PIcture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

The southbound A12 has been closed at Saxmundham after a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

Police were called today, Thursday, December 5, at around 6.30pm to reports of the crash on the carriageway.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the northbound carriageway is running but the southbound carriageway has been completely closed while emergency services work at the scene.

Traffic is currently being diverted through Saxmundham.

He added there were not reports of serious injuries as a result of the crash.

