A12 closed and homes may be evacuated after gas leak

Katy Sandalls

Published: 1:27 PM May 25, 2021    Updated: 2:26 PM May 25, 2021
Wangford gas leak

A large amount of emergency services are on the scene on the A12

Emergency services have been called to the A12 at Wangford in Suffolk this afternoon after a serious gas leak.

The A12 is closed in both directions and a 60m cordon is in place around the affected gas main. 

The A12 remains closed at Wangford

The A12 remains closed at Wangford

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that they were awaiting the arrival of Cadent to look at the situation further. 

He said it was a possibility that there may need to be some evacuations in the area but that this would be decided upon Cadent's advice. 

Six fire crews from across north and east Suffolk were called to the incident. 

Suffolk police are also on the scene. 

No casualties have been reported. 

Police have closed the A12 as a result of the leak

Police have closed the A12 as a result of the leak


