E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Van comes off the road on A12 - closure soon

PUBLISHED: 09:09 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 17 January 2020

A large van has come off the A12 north of Darsham and police are readying to fully close the road for it to be recovered. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A large van has come off the A12 north of Darsham and police are readying to fully close the road for it to be recovered. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police are attending an incident on the A12 north of Darsham where a large van has come off the road.

Traffic is building up in both directions on the main road between Lowestoft and Ipswich, as police are getting ready to close it.

The van, which was described as a large goods vehicle, came off the road at around 7.16am this morning.

An ambulance was called and arrived on the scene at 7.28am, but the condition of the driver is unknown so far.

Suffolk Highways are in attendance and have organised signs to slow the traffic.

Recovery is on its way and police have confirmed that the road will need to be fully closed in order for the truck to be recovered.

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman died after stabbing in Newmarket

Police at a property in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, as a 28-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally stabbed Picture: PA

Unveiled – The movies and TV productions which filmed in Suffolk in 2019

School's Out shooting at Orwell Park School. Picture: NICK WOOLGAR

‘After a minute it’s just going to cut up’ – Lambert says Town will have to adapt for Prenton Park pitch

Ipswich Town's game at Tranmere tomorrow is scheduled to go ahead as it stands. Photo: PA

‘Is he worth £10m? The way the game is going absolutely he is’ - Lambert on defender Woolfenden’s transfer value

Paul Lambert believes Luke Woolfenden is 'absolutely' a £10m player. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Missing man found after police plea for help

Have you seen missing Geoffrey Tuckwell from Colchester? Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists