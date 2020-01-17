Van comes off the road on A12 - closure soon

A large van has come off the A12 north of Darsham and police are readying to fully close the road for it to be recovered. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police are attending an incident on the A12 north of Darsham where a large van has come off the road.

Traffic is building up in both directions on the main road between Lowestoft and Ipswich, as police are getting ready to close it.

The van, which was described as a large goods vehicle, came off the road at around 7.16am this morning.

An ambulance was called and arrived on the scene at 7.28am, but the condition of the driver is unknown so far.

Suffolk Highways are in attendance and have organised signs to slow the traffic.

Recovery is on its way and police have confirmed that the road will need to be fully closed in order for the truck to be recovered.