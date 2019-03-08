Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

The A12 is to be hit with six weeks of night time closures as works to repair and refurbish the road goes ahead.

The closure will take place between junction 23 at Kelvedon to junction 19 at Boreham between 9pm and 5am, starting on Monday, June 24.

The first round of closures will affect the southbound carriageway of the A12 and will last approximately two weeks. Traffic will be sent off at Marks Tey, along the A120 to Braintree where the diversion will follow the A131 to Chelmsford, then direct people along the A130 and back onto the A12 at Boreham.

The northbound stretch is expected to close from July 8 for around two weeks, with the diversion route used in reverse.

After that, the northbound carriageway will close again for a week from July 22, before the final closure on the southbound carriageway for one week from July 29.

Highways England will be carrying out road surface improvements and crack repairs; refreshing road marking and studs; replacing bridge joins and installing marker posts.

During the closures, Highways England will implement a diversion route to ensure that there is minimal disruption for motorists.