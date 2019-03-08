Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

PUBLISHED: 08:44 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 20 June 2019

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

The A12 is to be hit with six weeks of night time closures as works to repair and refurbish the road goes ahead.

The closure will take place between junction 23 at Kelvedon to junction 19 at Boreham between 9pm and 5am, starting on Monday, June 24.

The first round of closures will affect the southbound carriageway of the A12 and will last approximately two weeks. Traffic will be sent off at Marks Tey, along the A120 to Braintree where the diversion will follow the A131 to Chelmsford, then direct people along the A130 and back onto the A12 at Boreham.

The northbound stretch is expected to close from July 8 for around two weeks, with the diversion route used in reverse.

After that, the northbound carriageway will close again for a week from July 22, before the final closure on the southbound carriageway for one week from July 29.

Highways England will be carrying out road surface improvements and crack repairs; refreshing road marking and studs; replacing bridge joins and installing marker posts.

During the closures, Highways England will implement a diversion route to ensure that there is minimal disruption for motorists.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Paramedic failed to identify severe condition of patient who later died in hospital

A paramedic has been suspended for misconduct Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Obnoxious’ football fan’s night of celebration ends in arrest for triple assault

Mark Hardy assaulted two officers at the police investigation centre in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Summer arrives in time for Stereophonics and Foals gigs at Thetford Forest

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

See all of today’s breaking news here

Check out all of today's breaking news in the live feed below. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town fixtures 2019/20: Burton up first before battle of the big boys in Portman Road opener

Ipswich Town's League One fixture list was released this morning. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists