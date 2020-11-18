A12 closure extended for further road repairs following weather delays

A stretch of the A12 will be closed tonight as Highways England carries out further road repairs following a weekend of wet weather. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A stretch of the A12 will be closed tonight as Highways England carries out further road repairs following a weekend of wet weather.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The road was closed between junction 22 at Witham and junction 24 at Kelvedon from 8pm on Thursday and remained shut until yesterday morning for the planned road repairs.

These repairs have now been extended following wet weather over the weekend, with the northbound carriageway closed again last night. It will close again tonight as Highways England completes the repair work.

A spokesman said: “We now need to do further work on the A12 between junctions 22 and 24 northbound. The road will be closed Tuesday 17 and Wednesday November 18 from 8pm to 6am each night. For diversion exit at junction 19, follow A130, A131 and A120 then re-join the A12 at junction 25.”

The work includes repair to the concrete road main carriageway, clearing drains, repainting road markings and new cats eyes.

MORE: A12 carriageway closed for FOUR days as workers carry out road repairs

The southbound carriageway will also be closed over the next two weeks.