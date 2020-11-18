E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

A12 closure extended for further road repairs following weather delays

PUBLISHED: 08:13 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 18 November 2020

A stretch of the A12 will be closed tonight as Highways England carries out further road repairs following a weekend of wet weather. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A stretch of the A12 will be closed tonight as Highways England carries out further road repairs following a weekend of wet weather. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A stretch of the A12 will be closed tonight as Highways England carries out further road repairs following a weekend of wet weather.

The road was closed between junction 22 at Witham and junction 24 at Kelvedon from 8pm on Thursday and remained shut until yesterday morning for the planned road repairs.

These repairs have now been extended following wet weather over the weekend, with the northbound carriageway closed again last night. It will close again tonight as Highways England completes the repair work.

A spokesman said: “We now need to do further work on the A12 between junctions 22 and 24 northbound. The road will be closed Tuesday 17 and Wednesday November 18 from 8pm to 6am each night. For diversion exit at junction 19, follow A130, A131 and A120 then re-join the A12 at junction 25.”

The work includes repair to the concrete road main carriageway, clearing drains, repainting road markings and new cats eyes.

MORE: A12 carriageway closed for FOUR days as workers carry out road repairs

The southbound carriageway will also be closed over the next two weeks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More rail and sea deliveries proposed for Sizewell C, but opponents hit out

A CGI showing how the new twin reactor Sizewell C would looj if it is built Picture: EDF ENERGY/SIZEWELL C

Sizewell C will be ‘catastrophic’ for coast, warns Wildlife Trust

The latest round of consultation on the Sizewell C project is under way Picture: EDF ENERGY/SIZEWELL C

Tributes to Norwich City fan held in ‘high regard by all who knew him’

Tributes have been paid to Ivan Gilbert. Picture: The Gilbert family

What should I do if my child is sent home from school to isolate?

Schools across Suffolk and north Essex have reported coronavirus cases since the start of the academic year (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A12 closure extended for further road repairs following weather delays

A stretch of the A12 will be closed tonight as Highways England carries out further road repairs following a weekend of wet weather. Picture: GREGG BROWN