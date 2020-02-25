A12 closed after car crashes into field
PUBLISHED: 16:27 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 25 February 2020
Archant
One lane is closed on the A12 southbound after a car came off the road and crashed into a field.
The incident happened at around 3.30pm today between junction 25, at Marks Tey and junction 24 at Kelvedon.
It is reported that there are long delays on the road with congestion stretching back to past junction 25.
The Essex roads policing unit have confirmed that a closure is in place.
You may also want to watch:
It has been asked that motorists avoid the area if at all possible or allow extra time for their journeys.
It is understood that no one was injured in the collision.
Comments have been disabled on this article.