A12 carriageway closed for FOUR days as workers carry out road repairs

The A12 is closed between junction 22 at Witham and junction 24 at Kelvedon until Tuesday, November 17 at 6am. Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

The A12 is set to be closed for four days while Highways England carryout roadworks on the northbound carriageway.

The road closed between junction 22 at Witham and junction 24 at Kelvedon at 8pm on Thursday evening and will now remain shut until Tuesday, November 17 at 6am.

Highways England are carrying out repairs and maintenance to the stretches of concrete surface on the A12.

The work will include repair to the concrete road main carriageway, clearing drains, repainting road markings and new cats eyes.

The southbound carriageway will also be closed over the next two weeks.

Current plans would see the London-bound carriageway close between junction 24 and junction 22 from 8pm on Thursday, November 19 until 6am on Tuesday, November 24.

For the current closure, drivers are advised to take the following diversion.

Motorists should exit the A12 at junction 19 onto the A130 before then turning onto A120.

Drivers should follow the A120 and later re-join the A12 at junction 25.

For the southbound closure later in the month, drivers are advised to follow this route in the opposite direction.