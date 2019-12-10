Driver 'lucky to escape alive' after falling asleep before A12 crash

The crash happened on the A12 close to Colchester Picture: PC TOM RAES PC TOM RAES

A driver alleged to have fallen asleep at the wheel before crashing into a fuel container on the A12 has been told they are lucky to be alive.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The driver of this vehicle fell asleep earlier on the #A12 #Colchester at Jct29.



The vehicle collided with the rear of an empty fuel container before the trees to the near side. Lucky to escape alive. Driver reported. @ECFRS @EastEnglandAmb @EEAST_HART @EHAAT_ @EP_RPU_North pic.twitter.com/atE8Opzjk6 — PC Tom Raes /+ = ❌ (@PcTomRaes) December 9, 2019

The crash happened on the A12 near to junction 29 at Colchester on Monday evening, December 9.

The driver of a Citroen Picasso, a 35-year-old man from Colchester, was in collision with the white Scania fuel container before crashing into trees.

Pictures of the scene show the front of the car and windscreen completely destroyed and a number of paramedics and firefighters.

A spokeswoman for Essex Police said a woman was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries said to be serious but non-life threatening. The driver is not understood to have sustained any injuries.

the crash scene was in place for several hours while Essex Police cleared the damaged vehicle and debris from the A12 Picture: PC TOM RAES the crash scene was in place for several hours while Essex Police cleared the damaged vehicle and debris from the A12 Picture: PC TOM RAES

PC Tom Raes, who responded to the scene said the driver was "lucky to escape alive".

The driver was reported for careless driving.