Driver 'lucky to escape alive' after falling asleep before A12 crash
PUBLISHED: 20:07 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:07 10 December 2019
PC TOM RAES
A driver alleged to have fallen asleep at the wheel before crashing into a fuel container on the A12 has been told they are lucky to be alive.
The crash happened on the A12 near to junction 29 at Colchester on Monday evening, December 9.
The driver of a Citroen Picasso, a 35-year-old man from Colchester, was in collision with the white Scania fuel container before crashing into trees.
Pictures of the scene show the front of the car and windscreen completely destroyed and a number of paramedics and firefighters.
A spokeswoman for Essex Police said a woman was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries said to be serious but non-life threatening. The driver is not understood to have sustained any injuries.
PC Tom Raes, who responded to the scene said the driver was "lucky to escape alive".
The driver was reported for careless driving.
Comments have been disabled on this article.