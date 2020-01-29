E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Traffic queueing for seven miles following collision on A12

PUBLISHED: 18:14 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 29 January 2020

There are long delays on the A12 at Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

There are long delays on the A12 at Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The A12 is blocked this evening near Colchester following a collision.

You may also want to watch:

The collision has taken place between J26 and J25 in the Londonbound lanes of the road.

Highways England confirmed that the road is currently blocked and that Essex Police were on the scene dealing with the incident.

There is an estimated seven miles of queueing traffic in the area as a result of the collision.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Can’t praise NHS highly enough’ - Patients praise A&E staff despite growing pressures

Helen Beck, chief operating officer at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: WSFT

What are the plans for the future of Sudbury town centre?

Artist's impression of the front view of the proposed hotel and restaurant in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

17 runs and races in Suffolk 2020 - from marathons to zombie sprints and muddy obstacles

Hundreds of runners took part in the Woodbridge 10K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Colourful rock project gets ‘children off Xbox’ and brings town together

Lily Theodorou, age fivet. Picture: VICTORIA THEODOROU

When will you hear if your child has got into their first-choice school in Suffolk?

School offer dates are coming up soon. Picture: DAVE THOMPSON/PA WIRE
Drive 24