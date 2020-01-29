Traffic queueing for seven miles following collision on A12

There are long delays on the A12 at Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The A12 is blocked this evening near Colchester following a collision.

The collision has taken place between J26 and J25 in the Londonbound lanes of the road.

Highways England confirmed that the road is currently blocked and that Essex Police were on the scene dealing with the incident.

There is an estimated seven miles of queueing traffic in the area as a result of the collision.