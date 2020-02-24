E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Three vehicle crash on A12 causing delays

PUBLISHED: 09:45 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:45 24 February 2020

The northbound lane of the A12 is closed after a three vehicle collision this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police have been called to a three car collision on the A12 on the border of Suffolk and Essex.

Three vehicles have been involved in the collision in the outside lane of the northbound carriageway of the A12 at Dedham between junction 17 and junction 16.

The incident happened in Essex, 300 yards from the border, and the outside lane has been closed while recovery is called - traffic is flowing in the inside lane but delays are building up back towards Colchester.

Suffolk police were the first to respond after being called at 7.50am and they are on scene while Essex Police make their way to the collision.

There are no injuries from the collision, however all three vehicles will need to be recovered.

