A12 blocked following collision

PUBLISHED: 14:27 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 07 April 2019

Essex Police are on scene of a collision on the A12 near the Boreham Interchange. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A northbound stretch of the A12 has been closed following a collision that saw one vehicle hit a tree.

The collision occurred earlier this afternoon, Sunday April 7, between J19 and J20a near Boreham, just north east of Chelmsford.

Highways England has said that a car has hit a tree, leaving debris on the carriageway.

A diversion route has been put in place by the authority, taking vehicles on the B1137 through Boreham and Hatfield Peverel before rejoining the A12 at J20B.

They tweeted: “#A12 j19 to J20A, Northbound, 2 Vehicle Traffic Collision, Car has hit a Tree and there is Debris in the Carriageway, Lane 1 blocked. #Essex #Borham”

A rolling road block has been put in place on the opposite southbound lane to assist traffic flow.

Essex Police, who has officers on scene, has since confirmed that it was a single vehicle collision.

A spokesman for the force said:

“We were called to a single vehicle collision on the A12 near Junction 19 for the Boreham Interchange.

No-one has been seriously injured.

If you have any information about the incident please call us on 101 quoting incident 556 of April 7 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

