Six miles of queues on A12 following collision

There are serious delays on the A12 this evening after a collision took place on the northbound carriageway between Marks Tey and Colchester.

Two lanes of the northbound carriageway are closed this evening between J26 for Eight Ash Green and J27 for Spring Lane.

Several vehicles are thought to be involved in the collision with oil also thought to be on the road.

The tailbacks are currently estimated at around six miles long.