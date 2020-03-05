E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two collisions on A12 causing delays this morning

PUBLISHED: 09:02 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 05 March 2020

There are two collisions causing delays on the A12 Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Two multi-vehicle collisions have caused problems on both carriageways of the A12 at Stratford St Mary.

Suffolk police have been called to two separate collisions on the A12 this morning; one northbound and one southbound, which are directly opposite each other.

The first collision took place northbound on the A12 at around 8.10am.

It involved three vehicles including two cars and a motorbike.

No one has been injured.

A second collision took place 10 minutes later on the southbound carriageway between two cars; a Fiat 500 and Renault 500.

It is not clear if anyone has been injured.

Police remain on the scene of the two incidents.

