Eight mile queues reported on A12 after serious crash

PUBLISHED: 15:54 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 24 September 2019

Colchester and Tottenham Hotspur fans fear a crash could affect their journeys to the league cup match Picture: DANIEL HARNESS

Colchester and Tottenham Hotspur fans fear a crash could affect their journeys to the league cup match Picture: DANIEL HARNESS

DANIEL HARNESS

A stretch of the Ipswich-bound A12 has been closed after a car crash left one vehicle in the opposite carriageway.

The accident, just before junction 24 at Kelvedon, happened around 2.30pm on Tuesday, September 24.

One vehicle is said to have hit the central reservation on the southbound carriageway and come to a stop in the opposite side of the road.

The carriageway is currently shut between junctions 23 and 24 as a result, with tailbacks currently stretching more than eight miles.

The crash comes as fans of both Tottenham Hotspur and Colchester United head to the Jobserve Community Stadium for the U's cup match against the London club.

Fans have taken to Twitter to advise allowing extra time for their journeys.

A spokesman for Essex police said: "If you saw anything, have any dash cam footage, or have any other information about the incident please call us on 101 quoting incident 637 of 24 September or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

