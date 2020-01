A12 crash at Woodbridge blocks road

Police are on scene at a crash on the A12 at Woodbridge. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2014

Two vehicles have collided on the A12 at Woodbridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is ongoing on the northbound carriageway, where one lane is blocked.

It is believed to involve a black cab and a station wagon and happened just before the Shell garage.

Police are on scene.

-More information will follow as it comes available.