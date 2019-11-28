E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A12 crash near Colchester causing heavy traffic towards Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:52 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:52 28 November 2019

A crash on the A12 near Colchester is causing traffic to build up on the northbound carriageway Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A crash on the A12 near Colchester is causing traffic to build up on the northbound carriageway Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A crash on the A12 near Colchester is causing heavy tailbacks towards Ipswich.

The collision happened on the A12 between Dedham and Colchester.

There are reports of very heavy traffic around Colchester as a result of the collision, with vehicles backing up beyond West Bergholt.

According to an eye witness, there are multiple vehicles involved in the crash.

Stay with us for updates.

