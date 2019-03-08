Major delays on A12 after lorry crash

The collision happened on the southbound stretch of the A12 between Eight Ash Green and Marks Tey Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

There are severe delays on the A12 following a crash between a car and a lorry near Marks Tey.

The incident happened shortly after 6am today on the southbound carriageway near junction 25.

Two lanes have now been closed while the incident is dealt with.

There are significant delays on the London-bound road with tailbacks stretching to junction 26 at Eight Ash Green, near Colchester, while Essex police attend the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while the delays continue.

There is also heavy traffic on the northbound carriageway at the Copdock roundabout - London Road is closed for ongoing roadworks.

Cars are queuing back to junction 32B at Capel St Mary.