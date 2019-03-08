E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A12 delays after reports of car crashing into ditch

PUBLISHED: 15:38 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 25 September 2019

There are reports of a car coming off the A12 near Colchester and crashing into a ditch Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A car has reportedly crashed into a ditch off the A12, closing one lane and causing queueing traffic.

The incident happened close to Colchester at 1.25pm, on the northbound carriageway close to the exit near Colchester United's stadium.

Essex Police have been contacted for further information.

Fire crews from Essex are also reportedly at the scene.

According to the AA Travel Planner: "One lane is blocked and traffic is queueing due to an accident on the A12 Northbound at junction 27 with the A133, Cymbeline Way.

"Only one lane open towards Ipswich.

"Reports suggest a vehicle has left the road and gone into a ditch."

