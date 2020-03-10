E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Three arrests after car smashes through A12 crash barrier and collides with police cars

PUBLISHED: 14:32 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 10 March 2020

The incident happened on the A12 at Great Wenham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 was closed for a number of hours overnight after a vehicle being driven dangerously collided with two marked police cars as well as the crash barrier - causing extensive damage.

Police have arrested three males in connection with the incident at Great Wenham on the A12 in the early hours of this morning.

Officers saw a vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner on the A12 northbound towards Ipswich at about 1am.

They conducted an enforced stop of a red Renault Clio and in the process the car was in collision with two marked police vehicles as well as the crash barrier in the central reservation, causing extensive damage to the police vehicles and the crash barrier.

The road was closed northbound and officers arrested a 28-year-old male on suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

A 22-year-old male was also arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs, while a 23 year old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs.

All three men were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where they remain.

No-one was seriously injured in the incident.

The Clio vehicle has been seized and will be forensically examined and searched with enquiries ongoing.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference: 37/14882/20.

