Three vehicle collision closes the A12

The A12 was closed at the Seven Hills roundabout where the three vehicle crash happened. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Three vehicles have been involved in a collision which closed part of the A12 at the start of rush hour.

Suffolk police have confirmed they now have one lane of traffic moving after they had to briefly close the southbound carriageway of the A12.

They were called at 4.30pm today to a report that the collision had happened just before the Seven Hills roundabout of the dual carriageway between the Nacton and Foxhall area.

A spokesperson for the police said that they could not confirm if any injuries had occurred but that the ambulance service were aware of the incident.

Standstill traffic is now tailing back to Martlesham Heath despite one lane being reopened.

The recovery team arrived at the incident at 6.20pm and are hoping to have both lanes open soon.