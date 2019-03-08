E-edition Read the EADT online edition
More than 6 miles of traffic on A12 following collision

PUBLISHED: 09:08 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 22 August 2019

Three vehicles were involved in a collision on the A12 this morning causing severe delays. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three vehicles collided on the A12 near Witham this morning causing severe delays of up to 45 minutes.

Essex Police were called to reports of a collision involving three vehicles on the A12 heading southbound towards London near junction 20B to junction 21.

One lane was closed following the incident, however all lanes are now reopen and the scene is clear.

There was approximately six miles of slow moving traffic on approach to the scene earlier this morning.

Drivers are advised to add up to an extra 45 minutes onto their normal journey time.

