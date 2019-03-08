A12 partially blocked after collision outside Colchester football stadium
PUBLISHED: 17:55 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:55 24 September 2019
Archant
A stretch of the Ipswich-bound A12 is currently blocked following a multi-vehicle collision near to the Jobserve Community Stadium.
The accident happened on Tuesday evening, September 24, between junctions 27 and 28.
There have also been reports from the AA of an accident at junction 25 at the meeting with the A120.
Traffic maps currently show more than 10 miles of traffic queues heading back towards Kelvedon.
The extent of any injuries at either accidents is not currently known.
The accidents could potentially cause yet more disruption for football fans following an earlier collision at Kelvedon.