A12 re-opened following crash on Suffolk-Essex border

PUBLISHED: 12:50 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 30 June 2019

The A12 was briefly closed between Ipswich and Colchester as police dealt with the scene of a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 was briefly closed between Ipswich and Colchester as police dealt with the scene of a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A stretch of the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester was closed as police dealt with the scene of an accident.

The crash, involving one vehicle, happened around 10am near junction 30 of the A12 at Stratford St Mary.

Debris was spread across the northbound carriageway, prompting a road closure as the scene was cleared.

Both Suffolk and Essex police were called to the scene of the crash, although Suffolk later stood down as their colleagues over the border prepared to re-open the road.

Traffic maps had shown tailbacks stretching back to the River Stour, while the B1029 to Dedham was also heavily congested.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed there were no serious injuries in the accident.

