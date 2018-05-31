E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman in hospital after fire crews rescue her from A12 crash

PUBLISHED: 10:36 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 02 February 2020

A woman was freed from her trapped car by the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A woman was freed from her trapped car by the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A woman has been taken to hospital following a collision on the A12 where she became trapped inside her car.

Two fire crews from Colchester and one from Wivenhoe were called to the scene of the collision on the A12 shortly after 9pm last night.

The crash took place at junction 30 on the A12 at Stratford St Mary, heading northbound towards Ipswich.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision on the A12, Northbound at Junction 30.

"On arrival, crews reported that a woman was trapped in her car and worked to release her by 10.02pm.

"The woman was left in the care of the Ambulance Service."

