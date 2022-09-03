A12 crash victim 'disgusted' by road collision penalties

A car crash victim is 'disgusted' with the penalties handed out to the person who collided with his car on the A12 causing it to roll one and a half times. - Credit: Kevin Farrow

A car crash victim is "disgusted" with the penalties handed out to the person who collided with his car on the A12 causing it to roll one and a half times.

Kevin Farrow was on his way home from an Ipswich Town football game at Portman Road stadium when his car was hit from behind on the A12.

His Volvo rolled one and a half times and he and his wife, both in their late 60s, were forced to exit the vehicle through their sun roof.

Two ambulances, a fire engine and multiple police cars attended the scene and the southbound A12 at Capel St Mary was shut for around an hour.

Mr Farrow's wife was taken to hospital on a stretcher with suspected spinal damage and the pair arrived home in Essex at 3am after a £78 taxi ride - four months later, his wife is still receiving physiotherapy as a result of the incident.

In the same month, Mr Farrow received a letter from Suffolk Constabulary saying the other driver had been offered a one-day intensive driving course at a cost of £95, with no points on his licence.

Mr Farrow said: "I was disgusted and astonished to receive the letter and everyone I have spoken to cannot believe the punishment given to the person who caused our vehicle to roll.

"If we had been driving a small or older car, I feel the circumstances could have been far worse."

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed that where the manner of someone's driving is deemed to be "careless", the individual's driving record is investigated and, if they have no prior record, they are offered the 'What's Driving Us Course' as an alternative to potential prosecution.

The spokesman said: "Suffolk Constabulary is committed to reducing the number of road traffic collisions and - where possible and appropriate - will take the opportunity to educate drivers ahead of taking enforcement action, with the aspiration of changing and improving driver behaviour."

Mr Farrow also said he'd been in touch with the police to ask whether they had investigated possible mobile phone use while driving in the lead-up to the incident.

The Suffolk Constabulary spokesman added: "More in-depth collision investigations only take place in the case of either fatal collisions, or ones where serious - potentially life-changing injuries - are sustained."