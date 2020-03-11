A12 blocked after crash between Land Rover and Nissan

The collision is partially blocking the northbound carriageway of the A12 near the Seckford Hall junction. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A two vehicle crash on the A12 near Woodbridge is causing traffic problems for drivers this morning.

One lane of the northbound carriageway near the Seckford Hall junction is blocked following the collision.

Suffolk police are currently at the scene of the crash and are helping move the vehicles involved to the hard shoulder.

A spokesman for the constabulary confirmed that two vehicles are involved - a Land Rover Discovery and a Nissan Duke.

An ambulance has also been called to the scene to assess the parties involved.