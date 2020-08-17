New homes and public open space to be built near A12

A developer has been granted permission to build 26 new homes and public open space near the A12 in Darsham.

Hopkins and Moore (Developments) Ltd submitted proposals to East Suffolk Council in April last year seeking approval to construct a new housing development in agricultural land off The Street to the north-west of the village.

The homes, of which eight would be affordable, would represent an “attractive, cohesive, socially balanced development” that is “beneficial to both new and existing residents”, Hopkins and Moore said.

The developer also said the new “much needed” homes would be of a “traditional” design and highlighted the proximity to the A12 and nearby schools.

Hopkins and Moore said: “The proposed development is fully representative of the quality and content of developments which are encouraged by government through the modern planning system.”

However, the proposals attracted backlash from the community - with many residents objecting to the development due to concerns over the expansion of the village and its impact on the environment.

One objector said: “This part of Darsham has already seen over-development and a further housing estate of this magnitude will split the village still further where it has already sadly lost its character.

“The proposed development would be overbearing in scale and create traffic problems and further loss of the rural nature of a small village.”

Another added: “We have already lost several of the oak trees that lined The Street and no doubt the rest would go to allow access to the new site.

“I feel that expecting a small village to absorb even more households in such a short time is unfair.”

Darsham Parish Council was also opposed to the plans, citing the other “major developments” that had been built in the area in the past four years and questioned whether the new homes were required.

The parish council said: “As a small village, there is a rate of development over which the present village would not be able to integrate new residents.”

Despite the concerns, East Suffolk’s planning department has now given Hopkins and Moore the green light to proceed with construction of the development.

