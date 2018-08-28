Delays on A12 as cars swerve to avoid debris

Debris is casing drivers to swerve on the A12 causing dealys. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Commuters are facing delays on the A12 as cars are having to take evasive action to avoid debris from a blown out tyre.

The debris is on the outside lane of the Ipswich-bound carriageway near junction 31 at East Bergholt and cars are cueing back to junction 30.

The blockage has been caused by a blown out tyre on a Ford Fiesta. The car has been pulled over to the side of the road however, a large part of one of its tyres was left on the carriageway.

Witnesses described cars swerving out of the way into the slow lane to avoid the debris.

Police are in attendance and are attempting to clear the road.