Delays on A12 after crash near Saxmundham

Sophie Barnett

Published: 1:15 PM April 18, 2021   
Police appealing for information after car stolen off driveway in Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A two-vehicle crash is causing delays on the A12 at Stratford St Andrew in east Suffolk. 

Officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of the crash and are managing the traffic. 

A spokesman said it involved two vehicles near the petrol garage, but no serious injuries occurred. 

The officer said the A12 is open in both directions, however there is a build-up of traffic as a result of the collision. 

Recovery is on route to the scene.

