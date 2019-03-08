Delays after gravel spilled on A12
PUBLISHED: 14:51 02 May 2019
HIGHWAYS ENGLAND
Motorists were caught in delays this afternoon after a shed load of gravel was spilled on the A12.
Police were called at 12.25pm with reports of a vehicle shedding its load on the major Essex road, heading northbound between Boreham and Witham.
The road was briefly shut while officers worked to clear the gravel from the carriageway.
Highways England confirmed residual delays are now clearing.