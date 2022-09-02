News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police rescue dog from the side of A12

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:07 AM September 2, 2022
A dog was rescued from the side of the A12 this morning

A dog was rescued from the side of the A12 this morning - Credit: Essex Police

A dog has been rescued from the side of the A12 after it was spotted during rush hour.

The Rottweiler-type dog was spotted by a driver who was on the A12 near Colchester this morning. 

In a Tweet, Essex Police's Force Control Room said: "We received a 999 call from a drive on the A12 in Colchester that they saw a dog on the side of the road and were worried it may run in front of traffic.

"Essex Police in Colchester District attended and located the dog in a lay-by.

"He is now enjoying his own open day at Colchester police station while we wait for the chip details to come back."

