Police rescue dog from the side of A12
Published: 9:07 AM September 2, 2022
- Credit: Essex Police
A dog has been rescued from the side of the A12 after it was spotted during rush hour.
The Rottweiler-type dog was spotted by a driver who was on the A12 near Colchester this morning.
In a Tweet, Essex Police's Force Control Room said: "We received a 999 call from a drive on the A12 in Colchester that they saw a dog on the side of the road and were worried it may run in front of traffic.
"Essex Police in Colchester District attended and located the dog in a lay-by.
"He is now enjoying his own open day at Colchester police station while we wait for the chip details to come back."