Fines drop to their lowest level in three years on county's most lucrative speed camera

Average speed cameras on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary Picture: GREGG BROWN

A speed camera in Suffolk, which hands out more fines to drivers than any other, has seen the number of speeding offences fall to their lowest level for three years.

The number of offences being captured on the road has decreased Picture: ARCHANT The number of offences being captured on the road has decreased Picture: ARCHANT

The average speed camera is located on the A12 southbound between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary.

The latest figures for the camera, which covers all of 2018, suggest that only 5,007 offences were captured on the camera in those 12 months - a drop of more than 36% when compared with the 7,929 offences captured in 2016.

A similar drop was seen in the fines paid over the period: in 2018, 1,339 fines were paid.

With each fine costing drivers £100 each the cameras made over £133,000 in 2018.

The level of fines has been decreasing on the road Picture: ARCHANT The level of fines has been decreasing on the road Picture: ARCHANT

This was a drop of almost 40% on the same period in 2016 when fines reached over £220,000.

All fines collected go directly to the Treasury.

Assistant Inspector Scott Lee Aimies, of Suffolk police, said: "It's not any one thing that has changed the number."

He said many of those who used the road more regularly had become used to the cameras and that they had also become aware of the potential fines that could be issued.

However, he said many drivers were unaware of the Highway Code and how it affects vehicles that are not cars.

"We find that people driving vans and vehicles other than cars don't know how fast they can travel in that vehicle," said Assistant Inspector Aimies.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commisioner Tim Passmore added: "It's pleasing to see that the number if offences has dropped on this stretch of road.

"However, it's still disappointing to see over 5,000 drivers were caught speeding through this speed camera site last year.

"I think it is clear that too many drivers are completely ignoring the speed limits despite the fact they are clearly marked.

"I would implore all drivers to keep within the speed limits - they are there for a reason.

"Speeding is recognised as one of the 'fatal four' offences which leads to people being killed or serious injured in a collision along with drink driving, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

"Despite continued enforcement people continue to speed and the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads is too sadly far too high."