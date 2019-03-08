Partly Cloudy

Updated

Lane blocked on A12 due to broken down lorry

PUBLISHED: 07:25 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 10 June 2019

The incident reportedly happened on the A12 in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE

Motorists were caught in major delays on the A12 this morning after a lorry broke down on the carriageway.

According to Highways England, the incident happened heading northbound on the A12 near Colchester.

The road was reduced to one lane, affecting traffic heading towards Ipswich.

At one point there was approximately six miles of congestion - which was expected to add 45 minutes onto usual journey times.

The scene has since been cleared.

A spokesman for Highways England tweeted: "#A12 Northbound J27 to J28 - Engineers have managed to get this vehicle back on its way! with thanks to @EPRoadsPolicing - Please be aware there may still be delays in the area #Colchester #Coggeshall".

It was initially believed the delays were caused by a stalled truck.

Essex Police said they do not comment on broken down vehicles.

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

