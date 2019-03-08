Lane blocked on A12 due to broken down lorry

Motorists were caught in major delays on the A12 this morning after a lorry broke down on the carriageway.

According to Highways England, the incident happened heading northbound on the A12 near Colchester.

The road was reduced to one lane, affecting traffic heading towards Ipswich.

At one point there was approximately six miles of congestion - which was expected to add 45 minutes onto usual journey times.

The scene has since been cleared.

A spokesman for Highways England tweeted: "#A12 Northbound J27 to J28 - Engineers have managed to get this vehicle back on its way! with thanks to @EPRoadsPolicing - Please be aware there may still be delays in the area #Colchester #Coggeshall".

It was initially believed the delays were caused by a stalled truck.

Essex Police said they do not comment on broken down vehicles.