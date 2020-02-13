E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Long delays on A12 following series of collisions

PUBLISHED: 18:28 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:28 13 February 2020

There are a number of problems causing delays along the A12

There are a number of problems causing delays along the A12

Archant

There are long delays heading into Essex tonight following a number of issues on the A12.

Traffic is queueing around Colchester following an accident at J26 for Eight Ash Green. Congestion is said to be back to J25 for Marks Tey with congestion also up to J28 for Colchester United's stadium.

It follows problems earlier in the evening caused by a broken down vehicle southbound on the A12 towards Stratford St Mary and reports of a further accident in the area at Capel St Mary which is also causing significant delays.

Drivers are reporting delays of around 30 mins heading down the A12 because of all the issues.

