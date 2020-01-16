E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Stretch of A12 to close at 7pm

PUBLISHED: 18:52 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:55 16 January 2020

A stretch of the A12 will be closed from 7pm at Farnham (stock photo) Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Drivers will face a second evening of diversions on the A12 at Farnham due to emergency roadworks.

The closure will be in place from 7pm this evening until 6am tomorrow morning, while Essex and Suffolk Water carry out reinstatement work.

In a tweet, the company warned drivers: "Possible traffic disruption on #A12 at #TheStreet later today.

"This is due to reinstatement work that will be carried out on the carriageway, following a burst yesterday.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

This is the second evening that the stretch of the A12 will close for more than 10 hours while roadworks are carried out.

It will also be closed for a third consecutive evening on Friday night.

Essex and Suffolk Water are advising drivers to take the approximate 25-minute diversion route.

The diversion tells drivers to head north-east on The Street/A12 towards Park Road, continue to follow the A12 and turn right onto the A1094.

After approximately 2.7km turn right onto Church Road/B1069 and after 6km turn right onto Orford Road/B1078.

Then turn right onto Ashe Rd/B1078 and at the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A12 slip road to Lowestoft.

The reverse route applies.

