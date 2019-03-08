Police and fire crews called to van fire on A12
PUBLISHED: 17:42 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 20 March 2019
Firefighters were called to a van which caught fire beside the A12.
A Ford Transit van had caught fire while travelling southbound near the exit to Seckford Hall.
It’s believed that the fire, which was attended by two fire crews, started due to a mechanical failure.
A spokesman for the fire service said: “We were called to the scene of a small vehicle fire on the A12 at 4.14pm this afternoon.
“Colleagues from Suffolk police were called to deal with traffic.
“It’s said that the fire was caused by a mechanical failure in the van.”
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said the road remained open following the incident, as the vehicle had made its way off the carriageway.
Recovery for the van is being arranged.
Ambulance crews were not called to the scene, and it’s believed that the driver has not sustained any injuries.
