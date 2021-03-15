Published: 5:06 PM March 15, 2021

Lee Firth died in a crash on the A12 in Frostenden on March 4 - Credit: Suffolk police

The family of a beloved father who died in a crash on the A12 have paid a moving tribute to him, saying: "There are no words available that could capture who Lee was and what he meant to the people in his life."

Lee Firth was driving a white Mercedes lorry on the A12 at Frostenden, near Southwold, on March 4 just after 8am, when he was involved in a collision with a beige DAF lorry and a black Audi A6.

Ambulance and fire crews were called but the 48-year-old father-of-two, from Sawbridgeworth in Hertfordshire, died at the scene.

He has been named subject to formal inquest proceedings.

In a tribute, his family said: "There are no words available that could capture who Lee was and what he meant to the people in his life.

"A devoted father, a perfect brother and a wonderful friend. He had a kindness that extended to everyone he met in both his personal and professional life.

"Lee’s passing has left an unfillable void in the lives of his loved ones, but he will always be remembered for his joyful personality, his love of music and talent as a DJ, as well as his passion for football and support of Tottenham Hotspur FC.

"The most important thing in Lee’s life was family including his children, Brook and Phoebe, and his siblings Sarah, Marnie, Lucie, Nicola, Kelly, Paris, Beth and Bentley who will all miss him dearly.”

The A12 was blocked for many hours between the crossroads at Barnaby Green to the south, near The Plough pub, and the turning for Frostenden Corner to the north at the time of the incident, opening just after 5.30pm.

Suffolk police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses, or anyone driving in the area at around 8am who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference CAD 54 of March 4.