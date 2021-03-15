News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Devoted father, perfect brother, wonderful friend' mourned after A12 crash

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 5:06 PM March 15, 2021   
Lee Firth died in a crash on the A12 in Frostenden on March 4

Lee Firth died in a crash on the A12 in Frostenden on March 4 - Credit: Suffolk police

The family of a beloved father who died in a crash on the A12 have paid a moving tribute to him, saying: "There are no words available that could capture who Lee was and what he meant to the people in his life."

Lee Firth was driving a white Mercedes lorry on the A12 at Frostenden, near Southwold, on March 4 just after 8am, when he was involved in a collision with a beige DAF lorry and a black Audi A6.

Ambulance and fire crews were called but the 48-year-old father-of-two, from Sawbridgeworth in Hertfordshire, died at the scene.

He has been named subject to formal inquest proceedings.

In a tribute, his family said: "There are no words available that could capture who Lee was and what he meant to the people in his life.  

"A devoted father, a perfect brother and a wonderful friend. He had a kindness that extended to everyone he met in both his personal and professional life.  

"Lee’s passing has left an unfillable void in the lives of his loved ones, but he will always be remembered for his joyful personality, his love of music and talent as a DJ, as well as his passion for football and support of Tottenham Hotspur FC.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  2. 2 Plans to convert 'unviable' pub into home blocked
  3. 3 RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise
  1. 4 'I'm a bit worried about Ipswich'... says top celebrity Sunderland fan
  2. 5 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
  3. 6 Butcher to open second site in Suffolk as demand for business grows
  4. 7 Delays on A12 after car ends up in ditch
  5. 8 First look at plans to revamp popular coastal inn
  6. 9 Car crashes into pillar outside town's Barclays Bank
  7. 10 Police appeal after man reported missing from home

"The most important thing in Lee’s life was family including his children, Brook and Phoebe, and his siblings Sarah, Marnie, Lucie, Nicola, Kelly, Paris, Beth and Bentley who will all miss him dearly.”

The A12 was blocked for many hours between the crossroads at Barnaby Green to the south, near The Plough pub, and the turning for Frostenden Corner to the north at the time of the incident, opening just after 5.30pm.

Suffolk police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses, or anyone driving in the area at around 8am who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference CAD 54 of March 4.

Southwold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The prefabricated buildings being craned into place at the site of the new McDonalds restaurant in Lowestoft.

Gallery

New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Needham Hardware & DIY, formerly known as Paul's Hardware (pictured), has announced its immediate closure.

Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The UK's imports and exports have fallen by the largest margin since 1997 and Suffolk businesses are feeling the impact.

Firm 'on the brink of collapse' due to trade disruption with the EU

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook animated on the touchline.

'We had to dig in' - Cook on his first win, Downes injury and Skuse return

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon