Published: 7:10 PM March 4, 2021 Updated: 7:38 PM March 4, 2021

Police at the scene of the collision at Frostenden - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man in his 40s has died following a serious road traffic collision in Frostenden.

Police were called at just after 8am on Thursday, March 4 to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the A12.

Ambulance and fire crews were also called to the incident, which involved a beige DAF lorry, a white Mercedes lorry and a black Audi A6.

The driver of the Mercedes lorry – a man aged in his 40s – died at the scene.

The A12 near the crossroads at Barnaby Green remained closed until around 4.45pm while a collision investigation was conducted and for recovery of all three vehicles to take place.

Any witnesses, or anyone driving in the area at around 8am with a dashcam in their vehicle, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 54 of March 4.