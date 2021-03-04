News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Man dies following collision on A12

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:10 PM March 4, 2021    Updated: 7:38 PM March 4, 2021
Police investigate the scene of a three vehicle collision on the A12 near Frostenden. Picture:Sara

Police at the scene of the collision at Frostenden - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man in his 40s has died following a serious road traffic collision in Frostenden.

Police were called at just after 8am on Thursday, March 4 to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the A12.

Ambulance and fire crews were also called to the incident, which involved a beige DAF lorry, a white Mercedes lorry and a black Audi A6.

The driver of the Mercedes lorry – a man aged in his 40s – died at the scene.

The A12 near the crossroads at Barnaby Green remained closed until around 4.45pm while a collision investigation was conducted and for recovery of all three vehicles to take place.    

Any witnesses, or anyone driving in the area at around 8am with a dashcam in their vehicle, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 54 of March 4. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Cook's first press conference: New Town boss on aims, style, takeover rumours and his squad
  2. 2 'Please don't believe everything you read in the media' - Ipswich Town owner Evans addresses takeover reports
  3. 3 A12 re-opens following serious three-vehicle crash
  1. 4 Mouldy scone leads to bakery firm being fined £9k for hygiene breaches
  2. 5 Mike Bacon: 'Cook's arrival feels like a game changer'
  3. 6 Man taken to hospital with serious leg injuries following collision
  4. 7 'The time is not right to fiddle when Rome burns' - Evans outlines Lambert 'disagreements'
  5. 8 Plans to increase number of homes in town development deferred
  6. 9 'Foolish' - Landowner could face prosecution after drilling into trees
  7. 10 Girl, 17, suffers cuts and bruises in suspected BB weapon attack

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town have appointed Paul Cook as manager

Football

Ipswich Town appoint Paul Cook as manager

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Well established resturant The Table in Woodbridge is closing Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Popular Woodbridge restaurant set to close

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The new roundabout on the A140 near Eye is now open

Suffolk County Council

'Life saving' roundabout completed at accident blackspot

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
New Ipswich Town Manager Paul Cook gives a little fist bump to his new players outside the dressing

Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 win at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus