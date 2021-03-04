Man dies following collision on A12
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A man in his 40s has died following a serious road traffic collision in Frostenden.
Police were called at just after 8am on Thursday, March 4 to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the A12.
Ambulance and fire crews were also called to the incident, which involved a beige DAF lorry, a white Mercedes lorry and a black Audi A6.
The driver of the Mercedes lorry – a man aged in his 40s – died at the scene.
The A12 near the crossroads at Barnaby Green remained closed until around 4.45pm while a collision investigation was conducted and for recovery of all three vehicles to take place.
Any witnesses, or anyone driving in the area at around 8am with a dashcam in their vehicle, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 54 of March 4.
Most Read
- 1 Cook's first press conference: New Town boss on aims, style, takeover rumours and his squad
- 2 'Please don't believe everything you read in the media' - Ipswich Town owner Evans addresses takeover reports
- 3 A12 re-opens following serious three-vehicle crash
- 4 Mouldy scone leads to bakery firm being fined £9k for hygiene breaches
- 5 Mike Bacon: 'Cook's arrival feels like a game changer'
- 6 Man taken to hospital with serious leg injuries following collision
- 7 'The time is not right to fiddle when Rome burns' - Evans outlines Lambert 'disagreements'
- 8 Plans to increase number of homes in town development deferred
- 9 'Foolish' - Landowner could face prosecution after drilling into trees
- 10 Girl, 17, suffers cuts and bruises in suspected BB weapon attack