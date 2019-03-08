E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A12 in Essex is now open after car turns onto its roof

PUBLISHED: 13:10 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 20 October 2019

The A12 at Boreham is now open Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 at Boreham is now open Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 north of Chelmsford has now reopened after an earlier accident that left a woman trapped in her car.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 8am on the A12 southbound carriageway between Maldon and Boreham when a Fiat 500 collided with the central reservation, turning onto its roof.

Fire crews worked to release the casualty by 8.55am and left her in the care of the ambulance service. It is not known the extent of her injuries.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said part of the London-bound track was closed, but reopened by 9.45am.

The occupants of the car were taken to hospital, she added.

