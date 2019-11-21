Crash leaves driver trapped in car and causes A12 traffic at rush-hour

The crash happened on the A12, heading to Ipswich, close to Colchester, at about 5pm Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A rush-hour collision on the A12 is delaying traffic heading to Ipswich around Colchester this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision, around 5.08pm, involved an unknown number of vehicles on the eastbound carriageway of the A12, close to Colchester, causing police to close the road.

At least one person was left trapped in a vehicle following the crash, who was freed by Essex Fire and Rescue.

Essex Police have now cleared the road and traffic is easing.