E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Crash leaves driver trapped in car and causes A12 traffic at rush-hour

PUBLISHED: 18:40 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:40 21 November 2019

The crash happened on the A12, heading to Ipswich, close to Colchester, at about 5pm Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened on the A12, heading to Ipswich, close to Colchester, at about 5pm Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A rush-hour collision on the A12 is delaying traffic heading to Ipswich around Colchester this evening.

The collision, around 5.08pm, involved an unknown number of vehicles on the eastbound carriageway of the A12, close to Colchester, causing police to close the road.

At least one person was left trapped in a vehicle following the crash, who was freed by Essex Fire and Rescue.

Essex Police have now cleared the road and traffic is easing.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge leaves road too damaged to reopen

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge leaves road too damaged to reopen

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Don’t miss out on your chance to take part in 2019 General Election

Don't lose your vote in the 2019 general Election. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Anger at work on closed Suffolk rail line planned for the middle of night

Network Rail plans to cut back the vegetation by the track in the middle of the night - even though no trains use the line through Leiston at present. Picture: HAYLEY TRUEMAN

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Election 2019 - Take the quiz that tells you what party you may want to vote for

Take a journey through the policies of the parties without any of the coloured rosettes pinned on... Will you find Boris Johnson at the end? Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA Wire

It’s behind you! Matt Hancock needs to check what’s in the shot when has his picture taken!

Hair-raising? No, it's just a tree behind Matt Hancock on his latest video blog! Picture: MATT HANCOCK/TWITTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists